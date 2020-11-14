Instagram is definitely not the app we all used to know and love some time ago. The social media app has been undergoing a couple of changes since it was acquired by Facebook back in 2012. These changes made Instagram co-founders leave the company back in 2018, but the latest changes may be worse than everything we’ve seen so far.

Instagram has announced today that its new update will feature a revamped app layout that will prioritize Reels and shopping posts instead of traditional posts. The app’s home screen layout will be rearranged, meaning that the navigation bar and the top bar will now show what Instagram wants users to use the most. And two of the most important buttons for Instagram, Create and Activity, will be moved from the bottom bar, and they are now going to be placed at the top of the user interface, alongside the DM/Messenger buttons. In their place, we will find the new shortcuts for Reels, Instagram’s TikTok competitor, and Shopping.

“Today we’re announcing some big changes to Instagram – a Reels tab and a Shop tab. The Reels tab makes it easier for you to discover short, fun videos from creators all over the world and people just like you. The Shop tab gives you a better way to connect with brands and creators and discover products you love.”

This is maybe, the most annoying update the app has received in the past few months. We can understand the ‘Suggested Pots’ added to the feed to help discover content from accounts we don’t follow. However, the recent integration of DM’s and Facebook Messenger isn’t something I personally love. And now, users have to put up with the latest changes that clearly push content consumption products over the traditional posts that made us love Instagram.

