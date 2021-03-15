NRP-COVID_Vaccine_Product_Bundle_labels_on_vaccine_safety_EN.jpg

Instagram has announced that it is introducing the COVID-19 Information Center globally. It will help connect people to more information about the pandemic from health authorities, directly on Instagram. It will help people access reliable information from trusted health experts based on their location, particularly in the US, UK, France, Germany, India and Chile. It will show who is eligible for the vaccine, information about prevention from trusted health organizations, and content disproving common vaccine myths.

The company says that it will be adding more information in the coming weeks, which will help people find out where they can get vaccinated, the number of COVID-19 cases in their area, and more.

Instagram screenshot showing the COVID-19 Information Center in app

You’ll start seeing notifications at the top of your feed. Instagram will direct you to the new COVID-19 Information Center, so you can quickly access credible information directly on Instagram.

Instagram screenshot showing a notification to direct people to the new COVID-19 Information Center

The social media app is also introducing a new Stories sticker in the coming weeks to help people. It aims to help people show their support and share accurate information about the COVID-19 vaccine. The sticker will connect people directly to the Information Center.

Instagram screenshot of an informational label about vaccines and COVID-19

Moreover, Instagram will start removing posts if they contain claims that violate its COVID-19 and vaccine policies. For posts that have not been debunked by health experts, the company will apply informational labels about vaccines and COVID-19 generally. These labels direct people to more credible information from health experts including the WHO and CDC. Now, these labels will provide more context at the post level.

“We’re continuing to expand our efforts to address COVID-19 vaccine misinformation by adding labels to Facebook and Instagram posts that discuss the vaccines,” wrote Facebook. “For example, we’re adding a label on posts that discuss the safety of COVID-19 vaccines that notes COVID-19 vaccines go through tests for safety and effectiveness before they’re approved.” These labels are rolling out globally in English, Spanish, Indonesian, Portuguese, Arabic and French, and the company will be adding additional languages in the coming weeks.




