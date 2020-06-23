Instagram has revealed new commerce eligibility requirements that open the Instagram Shopping platform to more businesses, including creators. Yes, creators will soon be able to sell merchandise on Instagram by using shopping tags that direct the audience to their website for making the purchase.

The new commerce eligibility guidelines will go into effect on 9 July in all regions where Instagram Shopping is live. “With this new policy, businesses must tag products on Instagram from a single website that they own and sell from, so that people have a consistent and trusted shopping experience,” the company said in a blog post.

Creators applying for Instagram Shopping will be notified when their application is accepted, and after that, they can share featured products through posts and Stories that appear in Explore and Search.

Source: Instagram Business