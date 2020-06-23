Instagram has revealed new commerce eligibility requirements that open the Instagram Shopping platform to more businesses, including creators. Yes, creators will soon be able to sell merchandise on Instagram by using shopping tags that direct the audience to their website for making the purchase.

The new commerce eligibility guidelines will go into effect on 9 July in all regions where Instagram Shopping is live. “With this new policy, businesses must tag products on Instagram from a single website that they own and sell from, so that people have a consistent and trusted shopping experience,” the company said in a blog post.

Creators applying for Instagram Shopping will be notified when their application is accepted, and after that, they can share featured products through posts and Stories that appear in Explore and Search.

Source: Instagram Business

Google’s Area 120 experimental projects division reveals a Pinterest wannabe called Keen
Keen is a web and Android app where you can create boards with the content of your interest, share it with others, and follow boards from other creators.
Spotify’s next big catch for an exclusive show is Kim Kardashian West
The show will reportedly document the work West has done with the Innocence Project, a non-profit that helps exonerate wrongfully convicted people.
Opera GX browser gets Discord integration, forced dark mode feature for websites
The browser has also landed a new feature that allows users to identify and kill tabs that are burdening system resources.