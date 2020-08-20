Instagram is rolling out a new feature called “suggested posts” that will appear when you’ve finished reading recent posts from those you follow. These posts will be related to what you normally see. Luckily, these won’t include IGTV or Reels posts. However, these will come from accounts you don’t follow and will sometimes include ads.

The Verge reports that suggested posts won’t be the same ones that show up in Explore. Julian Gutman, head of product at Instagram Home says that Suggested Posts will include content that people already follow, whereas Explore aims to point people toward adjacent content.

When did Instagram get this "Suggested Posts" feature? It's basically the explore page on your home feed. Wtf pic.twitter.com/Tm9UH8q8mJ — Prakhar Khanna (@Parkyprakhar) August 19, 2020

Gutman described the suggestions as a way to “go deeper on your interest” and bring a level of “personalized relevance.” You may find a person or subject you hadn’t considered before, in other words.

While you’ll still see the end-of-feed message, there will be a never-ending stream of material. Gutman told The Verge the suggestions weren’t meant to keep you on your phone. I agree with him since the new feature is contributing to ruining my experience on the app. I don’t browse the Explore page anymore, thanks to Reels, and now, I won’t be on my feed for long, courtesy the irritating Suggested Posts.