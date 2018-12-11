Instagram introduces voice messaging after every other messaging app did

For a platform that relies primarily on visual content rather than words and sound, Instagram may be preparing itself to take a left turn.

TechCrunch reports that the Facebook-owned social network is rolling out a push-to-talk feature in its direct messaging feature from today to all users. Much like most other such “walkie-talkie” clients, users can press and hold a microphone button to record up to 60 seconds per message and then either let go to log the file or swipe their finger to the recycle bin to cancel.

Push-to-talk is an alternative to leaving short video messages in direct conversations.

Facebook Messenger and WhatsApp among many non-Facebook chat apps have integrated short voice messages into their programs, though having another option available is always appreciated. The feature is reported to have been in testing for four months.