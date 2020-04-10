Instagram has been testing DM access on web browsers since January this year among a small circle of users. Now, the company has begun the rollout of Instagram DMs on the web for all users across the globe, Instagram’s official Twitter handle has confirmed.

You can now check your Instagram Direct inbox, reply to messages and stories, and send photos while using Instagram on a browser. The rollout of Instagram DM access on the web begins at 10AM ET today, reports The Verge.

The arrival of Instagram DMs on the web is a neat touch and makes it easier for users to manage their Instagram interactions on their desktop.