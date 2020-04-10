Author
Tags

Instagram has been testing DM access on web browsers since January this year among a small circle of users. Now, the company has begun the rollout of Instagram DMs on the web for all users across the globe, Instagram’s official Twitter handle has confirmed.

You can now check your Instagram Direct inbox, reply to messages and stories, and send photos while using Instagram on a browser. The rollout of Instagram DM access on the web begins at 10AM ET today, reports The Verge.

The arrival of Instagram DMs on the web is a neat touch and makes it easier for users to manage their Instagram interactions on their desktop.

You May Also Like

WhatsApp limits message forwarding to one chat at a time

WhatsApp says it important to slow the spread of misleading content to preserve the platform’s identity as a place for personal conversation.

Apple joins hands with Stanford to launch an app for COVID-19 first responders

The First Responder COVID-19 Guide app will help first responders schedule a priority testing and also has guides and FAQs on how to avoid getting infected.
Twitter

Twitter now shares your personal data with advertisers: Here’s what it means

Users in Europe and the UK can still opt-out from sharing “non-public” personal information like device identifiers.