Instagram announces user interface changes announced

If you’re an Instagram user you’ll be excited to hear that there will be some changes to the user interface you’ll start seeing soon. How soon is up to Instagram, as the overhaul is kicking off today, but it will be gradually rolled out to users over the next couple of weeks. Items will be rearranged for a fresher, cleaner look, and they mostly will impact your profile page.

Most of the changes you’ll see will be at the top of your Instagram profile. These will include, but are not limited to, changes to “icons, buttons and the way you navigate between tabs”. This way Instagram wants to create a cleaner profile experience that’s easier to use.

The layout of your photos and videos on the grid, as well as the content you have already shared, will not be affected. The announcement says:

We’ve been working on these changes and will test them in phases and different combinations with our community over the next several weeks. We’ll continue to experiment and update the experience as we learn from your feedback.

