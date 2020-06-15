In the wake of the ongoing nationwide protests, almost all tech giants have made major announcements related to promoting an inclusive culture and combating racial inequities. Moving forward in the same direction, Instagram has revealed that it will review how its policies and rules for harassment, account verification, content distribution, and algorithmic bias affects black users.

“We need to better support the Black community within our own organization, as well as on our platform. One of the ways we’ll do this is by taking a harder look at how our product impacts communities differently,” Instagram chief, Adam Mosseri wrote in a blog post highlighting the efforts planned to ensure that Black voices are not suppressed on the platform.

Mosseri mentioned that Instagram will review its account verification guidelines to make sure that they are inclusive, and will also look into how content distribution happens on the Explore and Hashtag pages. Moreover, the company will also assess the underlying systems to make sure that the risks posed by algorithmic bias are reduced.

Source: Instagram

