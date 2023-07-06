While the whole of the internet has been wondering about who will win a cage match between Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk, their respective companies are now in an official battle. Today, Instagram launched a new social media app called Threads, which is a text-focused platform that directly competes with Musk's Twitter. Here's all you need to know about the new Threads app.

What is Threads?

Threads, Instagram's very own text-first competitor to Twitter, comes at a time when users have been expressing dissatisfaction with recent changes on Twitter. This new platform provides a familiar interface but with a unique twist. Unlike Instagram, which is saturated with visual elements such as reels, videos, photos, and stories, Threads is a text-based app built for conversations.

Upon first opening the app, users are given the option to connect their Instagram account to Threads. They can then modify their information or bio and follow known contacts. Once these initial steps are completed, users are greeted with a feed of short-form text, marking a departure from Instagram's visually heavy feed.

Threads allows users to compose text posts and attach photos and videos if they wish, offering a blend of Instagram's visual appeal with Twitter's text-centric approach. Engagement on Threads is exactly what you would expect: users can like, comment, and repost (including quoting a post) a post. You can also share a post to Instagram story or feed.

The app has already gained over 10 million users in just seven hours after launch. Notably, high-profile companies such as Netflix and HBO, as well as celebrities like Jennifer Lopez and Shakira, have also joined the platform. Mark Zuckerberg wrote the first ever Thread saying, "Let’s do this. Welcome to Threads" with a fire emoji.

How to sign up for Threads?

You can sign up for Threads by downloading the app from Apple App Store or Google Play Store. It is worth noting that the Threads app is not available in the EU region for now. Moreover, there's no web app available currently. While you can view Threads on the web, you cannot interact with a post on a web browser — you will have to use the Threads app for that.

Once you have downloaded the app, you will be able to login with your Instagram account. If you don't have the Instagram app installed, you will be asked to enter your username and password. You can then create your profile, follow the people you know, and start using the Threads app.

Features

Since this is the first version, Threads offers basic but essential functionality. Currently, the feed shown on the app displays posts recommended by Instagram's algorithm and those shared by the people you follow. There is no followers-only feed for now, but Instagram says it is working on this functionality.

Users can create a post with up to 500 characters and, as mentioned before, have the option to attach GIFs, images, and videos. Much like Instagram, Threads offers the option to create a "Private" profile. With this feature, your posts will be hidden from individuals who are not following you.

Threads also introduces features that give users more control over their interactions. For instance, users can limit replies and mentions in their posts to only the people they follow or disable them completely. Moreover, the app also allows users to block people and mute specific words. Notably, anyone you have blocked on Instagram will automatically be blocked on Threads.

Another thing worth noting here is that Threads is an ad-free platform. However, as the user base grows, Instagram will surely introduce ads to Threads. After all, Threads is a Meta platform, and advertising is the company's key revenue source.

How is Threads different from Twitter?

While at first glance, Threads may appear similar to Twitter, there are key differences that set the two platforms apart. Instagram says it is working to make Threads compatible with ActivityPub, a decentralized social media protocol. This protocol is currently being used by apps such as Mastodon and Bluesky.

Once the implementation of ActivityPub is in place, Threads will be significantly different from Twitter. Users will be able to follow and interact with users from Mastodon and Bluesky directly on Threads, without the need to switch apps. This means that a user's feed on Threads could feature posts and accounts from these other platforms, creating a more diverse and integrated social media experience.

This cross-app communication is made possible through the use of the fediverse, a network of decentralized social media platforms that can communicate with each other. This feature not only enhances the user experience by allowing seamless interaction across different platforms, but it also enables account portability. Users will be able to transfer their accounts between providers without losing any data or connections, a feature not currently offered by Twitter.

As of now, Twitter has not announced any plans to become compatible with the fediverse.