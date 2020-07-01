When you open the Instagram app, you currently see a single row of Stories at the top, and you can swipe left to see the rest of them. Ever wish that you could see all of them on a single page? Well, Instagram is toying with that idea among a small circle of users and has been testing it for a while now.

Screenshots shared by Julian Gamboa, a marketing and social media manager, on Twitter show a new See All Stories button below the Stories section on the app’s homepage. Tapping on that button opens a new Stories page where you can see all the updates from your Instagram contacts.

You've heard of two rows of Instagram Stories…



Now prepare for "SEE ALL STORIES" pic.twitter.com/vs42wwHuh0 — Julian Gamboa (@JulianGumbo) June 26, 2020

This page has Stories arranged in four columns, and once you tap on one, it will open in full-screen view. Instagram has told TechCrunch that this test has been underway for over a month, but there is no word when it will go live widely for all users. Notably, some users have already started seeing two rows of Stories at the top of their Instagram homepage in India, but without a See All Stories button. Here’s how it looks: