Instagram testing vertical scrolling Stories in its app

Back in February 2021, Instagram announced that it is working on vertical scrolling TikTok-like stories. At the time, details weren't known on when Instagram planned to roll it out. As social media consultant Matt Navarra notes, Instagram has started rolling out vertical scrolling stories in its app for users in Turkey.

In the video he shared, it can be seen that multiple Stories from the same person can be viewed by tapping left or right. But, jumping to the next user’s Story requires a swipe down — like Reels — and not a left or right swipe. The update has appeared for some people in Brazil as well.

The change comes as hunger for vertical scrolling video content increases day by day. The move is probably to compete with TikTok which offers vertical scrolling videos in the app and might just be to make the content on Instagram's app look more streamlined — Reels are vertical scrolling as well. In addition to testing vertical scrolling videos, Instagram is also known to be working on longer duration stories.

What are your thoughts on Instagram testing vertically scrolling Stories? Let us know in the comments section below!

Via: 9to5Mac