Instagram begins testing paid subscriptions, launches early test with small group of US creators

Instagram has started testing paid subscriptions in the US. The company has partnered with a small group of creators in the United States and the Instagram users in the country will be able to subscribe to get access to exclusive content and features from these creators. The subscribers will also receive a special badge that will make these subscribers stand out in the comments section of Instagram posts and the creators’ inboxes.

This subscription will be similar to the ones offered by various other apps and services. A customer will be charged monthly for accessing exclusive content. The price tiers will range from $0.99 per month to $99.99 per month. The creator will be able to set a price tier for their subscription. Instagram says that it will not take a commission from creator's revenues "until at least 2023."

As TechCrunch reports, users will be able to access subscriber-only content, like Stories saved as Highlights, for example, in addition to earning a Special Badge. The subscribers will be alerted of exclusive broadcasts and will be able to access subscriber-only Stories which will have a special purple color. Creators can also share behind-the-scenes content, special polls, and much more.

In a statement on Facebook, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said:

Launching a test of subscriptions on Instagram in the US today. This will help creators earn more by offering benefits to their most engaged followers like access to exclusive Lives and Stories. I'm excited to keep building tools for creators to make a living doing creative work and to put these tools in more creators' hands soon.

At launch, a total of 10 U.S. creators have been given access to the new feature. If you're in the United States, you'll be able to see a "subscribe" button on the profile page of these creators. The creators for whom paid Instagram subscription is available include basketball player Sedona Prince, Olympian Jordan Chiles, and astrologer Aliza Kelly. This is the list of 10 creators for whom Instagram subscription is available are:

In a statement, Instagram head Adam Mosseri said that having paid subscriptions is "one of the best ways" for influencers and creators to have a predictable income. On the other hand, Meta's co-head of Product Ashley Yuki said that the main aim of the social network is to "help creators make a living…We’re trying to think of all the ways that we can build monetization products where that’s possible".

As the report notes, Facebook and Instagram Subscriptions could be merged in the future. Though Yuki says that the feature has not been implemented yet, but "that’s something that [the two companies] could definitely consider for the future."

Will you pay monthly for exclusive content from Instagram creators? What are your thoughts on Instagram launching paid tier? Let us know in the comments section below!

Source: Instagram | Via: TechCrunch