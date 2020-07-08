Instagram has announced that it is testing Reels in India. It is a short form video-sharing feature. It allows users to create 15-second videos. The move comes after TikTok was banned in India. Hence, Instagram Reels can emerge as the new platform for TikTok creators in the country.

India is the fourth country after Brazil, France, and Germany, where Instagram Reels is currently being tested. Moreover, the company will start rolling out Reels in India starting 7:30 PM IST today. It will be integrated into the Instagram app itself.

To create Instagram Reels, you would need to open the camera option in the app. After clicking on Reels from the bottom of the screen, the app will show several easy-to-use tools to record and edit a 15-second video. Users can choose to use the in-app music tracks, or use custom audio for their videos. They can also speed up or slow down parts of the video.

Via: Gadgets360