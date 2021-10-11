Instagram

Instagram — well mostly its parent company Facebook — has been under scrutiny for the past week. First, Facebook’s ex-product manager Frances Haugen gave an interview to 60-minutes detailing how the social media company priorities its profits over people and their sentiments. Then, last week, she presented some documents to the Senators that supported WSJ’s article about how Instagram is becoming a toxic place for teenage girls. Mark Zuckerberg, as usual, denied these claims.

A week after these events, Facebook vice president of global affairs, Nick Clegg, has announced that Instagram is “exploring” two new ideas for the platform. First, Facebook is exploring a system where its algorithm “sees that a teenager is looking at the same content over and over again, and it’s content which may not be conducive to their well being, we will nudge them to look at other content.” The second is called the “take a break” feature that will supposedly allow people to put their accounts on pause. It will allow teenagers to “take a moment to consider whether the time they’re spending is meaningful.”

In addition to the “take a break” feature, Clegg says Instagram is stopping the development of its Instagram for Kids platform.

Clegg says these new features Instagram is introducing will “make a considerable difference.” He hasn’t provided a timeline for when the “take a break” feature would go live. It would take some time it seems as in a response to The Verge, Facebook says it hasn’t even started “testing” the feature yet but says it “will soon.”

“I hear the concerns with this project, and we’re announcing these steps today so we can get it right,” said Clegg in the announcement post.

Source: Instagram




An engineer by degree, news reporter by profession, and an avid sports lover. You’ll find me scrolling Football Twitter when I’m not writing about cutting-edge technology. Have a tip? Noted a mistake? You can reach out using the email given below.

Contact: [email protected]

You May Also Like
whatsapp redesigned chat bubbles ios iphone
WhatsApp starts testing redesigned chat bubbles on iPhone, adds more features to disappearing messages
The features should be available in stable release “soon.”
Telegram
Telegram says over 70M signed up for its service during Facebook outage
Signal also says it saw “millions” of people signing up on its service.
Spotify
Spotify is to be blamed for your iPhone’s terrible battery life on iOS 15
If you updated your iPhone to iOS 15, and are facing high…