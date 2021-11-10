Instagram subscriptions could be on their way

Instagram announced a few years ago that it wants to help creators earn money from its platform, and that was one of the main reasons why it announced IGTV back in 2018.The video feature would’ve helped creators monetize videos – which never happened. Now, the Meta-owned platform wants to take on Twitter, and offer a way for fans to subscribe to creators.

TechCrunch found that the Apple App Store listing of the Instagram app includes subscription information that ranger anywhere from $0.99 to $4.99. These subscriptions show up in the In-App Purchases panel, and it also shows up on the UK iTunes website, although the subscription prices are all stuck on £0.79. Sensor Tower and Apptopia discovered the new IAP items, and it suggests that Instagram might be working on its own subscription-based system.

It’s unclear when a creator subscription feature could launch, and Instagram hasn’t publicly confirmed or announced anything regarding the feature yet, but the company is likely testing out the feature, and it may arrive sooner or later. Public tests may be carried out on selected accounts, and we may see it soon on a few creators’ pages.

Instagram already offers businesses to sell products through its application, and its main source of revenue comes from advertisements that businesses and individuals can post. The service has been all around the news in recent years due to the toxicity it promotes and due to itsmarketing practices that mainly focused on teenagers and young adults. Recently, Instagram announced that theimage links would now be viewable once again on Twitter, and it returned the functionality after taking it away for many years.

What are your favorite features that Instagram has added to the platform since it began? Do you miss the chronological order? Let us know in the comments below!