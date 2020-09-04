Facebook detailed its plans of deeper integration and interoperability between the eponymous platform, Instagram and WhatsApp a while ago. The first signs of a unified Instagram and Messenger chat finally started appearing earlier this month courtesy of an Instagram update which added a dedicated Messenger button that replaced the DM icon in the top right corner. Now, Facebook is taking another step towards that unification goal by letting some users see Instagram Stories of people they follow directly on Facebook.

As part of the test, your followers can choose to view your Instagram Story on Facebook. All story views and likes for such stories will still be shown on Instagram, and the username shown on Facebook will be the one you have chosen for your Instagram account. However, the ability to view Instagram stories on Facebook is an opt-in experience and is currently limited to a small number of users. However, only users who have linked their Facebook and Instagram accounts can view stories on Facebook.

Also, those who don’t follow you on Instagram won’t be able to able to see your Instagram Stories on Facebook. The gist is that your Stories will only be shared with people you know, and not complete strangers. Facebook’s spokesperson Alexandru Voica confirmed to social media guru Matt Navarra that the ability to see Instagram Stories on Facebook is currently being tested within a small circle of users.

CONFIRMED: Facebook is testing option to view Instagram Stories in the main Facebook app



“This feature respects all existing privacy settings, and people on Instagram can choose to not have their story visible on Facebook. This is a limited test for now, and we’ll be listening to feedback from our community,” Voica added. To recall, Facebook already allows users to cross-post Instagram Stories to Facebook, and the new test appears to be a useful addition to complement that ability. However, there is no word if, or when, this new feature will be rolled out widely for all Facebook users.