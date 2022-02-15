You’ll soon be able to like Instagram Stories without sending DM

Instagram will soon start allowing users to like Stories. Currently, if you want to react to a story, you have to use the in-built reactions, like happy, sad, heart, etc. Starting today, Instagram users will start seeing a new option in between the "send a message" and "share story" buttons that will allow them to like the story of the user without sending it in the DM inbox of the user.

The news was shared by Instagram's head Adam Mosseri on Twitter today. He says that DMs get a little bit clunky because, for every reaction, a new DM is sent. With the new option of liking Instagram Stories, reactions won't send a DM to the Story uploader. Instead, Instagram will send a notification to the Story uploader whenever someone likes the story. Mosseri says the system is built to be "private" and the company will not provide the number, or count, of likes.

"The idea here is to make sure that people can express more support for each other, but also to clean up DMs a little bit. Messaging is a key priority for us, and a big piece of that is focusing on DMs between you and the people that you care about." — Instagram Head Adam Mosseri

Instagram regularly updates its app with new features. The company recently introduced 3D avatars as well. It is also said to be testing an NFT marketplace, 90-second long reels, and paid subscriptions. What are your thoughts on the new Instagram Story Like feature? Let us know in the comments section below!

Via: Engadget