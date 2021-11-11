Instagram starts testing "Take a break" feature

Instagram is always working on new features behind the scenes, and we recently shared the social giant is working on a new way for fans to subscribe to their favorite creators. On Wednesday, the Head of Instagram shared one more new feature that is currently being tested that focuses on allowing users to “Take a break” and put down their devices.

The feature itself is pretty self-explanatory, and a similar function has been built into Android and iOS itself for a few years. “If you opt-in, it encourages you to take a break from Instagram after you spend a certain amount of time on the app; 10, 20, or 30 minutes,” said Adam Mosseri, Head of Instagram.

In the video, Mosseri explained why the new feature is being added and tested. He said the feature is “part of a broader effort to try and give people more control over their experience of Instagram. Ultimately, you know what’s best for you when it comes to how you use the app. And we want to make sure we provide tools for you to shape Instagram into what works for you.”

It’s not really surprising to see Instagram add more features that allow users to “Take a break”, and get away from the social platform, after all, there are still a lot of reports going around that the Meta-owned company (formerly known as Facebook) has a lot of negative effects on young people.

In the video, Mosseri also shows how the feature will look like, and that users will have to specifically opt-in to receive the new prompts. It’s not yet clear when the feature will launch publicly, but Mosseri mentioned that once the company feels it’s ready and “comfortable” to be used by hundreds of millions of its users, it will roll it out as soon as next month, or in the next few months.