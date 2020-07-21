We may earn a commission for purchases made using our links.

Instagram has started rolling out a Personal Fundraiser feature that will allow users to raise funds for a personal cause. The feature is currently being tested in the US, UK, and Ireland as of now, and will allow users to share their fundraiser project in Feed and Stories for 30 days, a period that can be expanded multiple times by the same span until the goal is met.

The Facebook-owned company says users must be over 18 years to start a Personal Fundraiser. Each fundraiser will first be reviewed by Instagram’s own team to make sure that it is for an eligible cause. Once the fundraiser is approved and goes live, users will receive donor details such as username, donation amount, and their name on the profile. However, the donor can choose to remain anonymous from fellow Instagrammers.

The donated amount will go into a user’s bank account once the fundraiser goal is achieved. Notably, users will need to submit information from their Stripe profile, Instagram’s own payment processor for donations. As of now, the Personal Fundraiser feature is live on Android, but will soon be available on the iOS app as well.

