Instagram announced the Reels, short-form video-sharing feature a few months back. It tested the feature in India, Brazil, France, and Germany before rolling it out globally. Using Reels, users can create 15-second videos. However, it is all set to change now. Instagram is bringing updates to its TikTok rival. You can now record longer videos and trim and delete any clip. These features are expected to roll out to the users soon.

Instagram took to Twitter to announce the latest development. The company seems to be aiming at making the recording and uploading a Reel smoother while providing tools to edit them. Now, users can create 30-second videos and extend the timer to 10 seconds while they are recording. They can also trim and delete any clip.

A few Reels updates coming at you:



🤳 Create a reel up to 30 seconds

⏱ Extend the timer to 10 seconds when you’re recording

🎬 Trim and delete any clip pic.twitter.com/kVrCEnvC55 — Instagram (@instagram) September 23, 2020

Instagram Reels was introduced in India soon after the TikTok ban in the country. Following that, it was launched globally within a few weeks.

To create Instagram Reels, you need to open the camera option in the app. After clicking on Reels from the bottom of the screen, the app shows several easy-to-use tools to record and edit a 15-second videos. Users can choose to use the in-app music tracks, or use custom audio for their videos. They can also speed up or slow down parts of the video.

Instagram has been testing new features lately and really pushing Reels. It rolled out a new layout with a Reels button, which replaces the Explore button at the bottom navigation bar. Another update that was rolled out recently included Suggested Posts that allows content from people you don’t follow to be displayed in your feed. While you still see the end-of-feed message, there is a never-ending stream of material.