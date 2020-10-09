Instagram announced the Reels, which is a short-form video-sharing feature recently. It tested the feature in India, Brazil, France, and Germany before rolling it out globally. For the unaware, Reels allows users to create 30-second videos and extend the timer to 10 seconds while they are recording. The company is now upgrading the audio features in Reels. It has added three new features to make it easier for users to share and save audio clips.

New Reels features 👀



🔉Save Audio → save sounds to create with whenever you want



🙋‍♀️ Share Audio Pages → share all the Reels that use a specific piece of audio over DM



🎶Audio Browser → search through new sections like For You and Trending pic.twitter.com/4lw1g2Vbrb — Instagram (@instagram) October 8, 2020

The update was announced via Twitter. Reels updates include a new audio browser that highlights songs that are trending in the app. It also provides personalized recommendations. Further, you now have the ability to save audio for later use, and the ability to share audio pages in direct messages.

Engadget reports, users had complaints that the audio features were a lot clunkier than TikTok’s. The latter allowed users to easily grab sound from another user’s video and spin it into their own creation. However, the latest updates have made it easier to identify songs and clips that are trending and bookmark them within Instagram. Saving an audio from Reels will allow you to refer back to the audio page. It combines all the Reels that use the same sound into one page, at any time.

Instagram has been testing new features lately and really pushing Reels. To create Instagram Reels, you need to open the camera option in the app. After clicking on Reels from the bottom of the screen, the app shows several easy-to-use tools to record and edit a 15-second videos. Users can choose to use the in-app music tracks, or use custom audio for their videos. They can also speed up or slow down parts of the video.