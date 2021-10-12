Instagram is one of the most used social media apps on Earth. With over 1.3 billion people on its platform, Instagram going down becomes a piece of hot news. There are news articles everywhere (including ours) whenever Instagram suffers an outage, in addition to people trolling on other social media platforms such as Twitter. Just last week, the photo-sharing service suffered an outage for over six hours, before going down again two days after that.

It seems that Instagram is trying to come clean whenever it suffers some issues. According to a blog post from the company, Instagram is testing a notification that will automatically pop up in the app whenever there’s an outage. A new alert in the Activity Feed would pop up. Instagram shared an image explaining how the issue would work. In the example shared, an alert with the title “We recently fixed a technical issue affecting stories” popped up in the user’s feed. Tapping on the alert will take the user to the “Help” page wherein Instagram will explain the issue and what regions are facing outages.

Instagram says it will only be a “test” for now and “will run in the US.” “Just like any experiment, this may be something we roll out more widely, but we want to start small and learn. And if it makes sense to, we’ll expand to more people,” says the company.

In addition to notifying users about outages, Instagram also wants to introduce a new section called “Account Status” in the app which will be a “one-stop-shop to see what’s happening with your account and content distribution.” This section will not only allow users to see “how their content is being distributed” but also allow users to make an “appeal.” Instagram plans to roll out the new “Account Status” feature in the “coming months”