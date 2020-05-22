Facebook’s Messenger Rooms video calling feature started rolling out globally earlier this month, with the company also announcing plans of Instagram integration back then. That vision has finally materialized, as Instagram users can now create a Messenger Rooms group from within the app itself.

Just tap on the video button at the top right corner in Instagram Direct and then select Create a Room option followed by picking up the contacts you want to have a group video call with. Once you’ve done that, you can create a link that can be shared with them on any platform, or directly go to the Messenger app by tapping the Join Room button.

Up to 50 people can join a Messenger Rooms group video call, and even those who don’t have a Facebook account can join the party. In addition to Instagram, Facebook has already started testing this feature on WhatsApp’s beta channel and will soon bring the Messenger Rooms integration to more users via the stable stream.

