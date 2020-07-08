Instagram began testing a pinned comments feature among a small circle of users back in May. Now, the feature is out of the testing phase and is now available to users all across the globe, helping them set the tone of the conversation by pinning the best or positive comments at the top of a thread.

Users can pin up to three comments at the top of their post, and those who wrote the comments will be notified about it as well. Also, pinned comments will be easily distinguishable by a ‘pin’ icon sitting between the like and time buttons below the comment text.

Today we’re rolling out pinned comments everywhere. 📌



That means you can a pin a few comments to the top of your feed post and better manage the conversation. pic.twitter.com/iPCMJVLxMh — Instagram (@instagram) July 7, 2020

In order to pin a comment, swipe left on a comment and select the pin icon on the far left in the tray. The new pinned comments feature on Instagram is similar to the one we see on YouTube, where creators highlight a comment to let others know the type of conversation that will be preferred