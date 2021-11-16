Instagram now asks users to take a video selfie for proving their identity

Fake profiles and spam accounts have long been a problem of social media networks, such as Instagram and Facebook. To counter this, Instagram is taking a new step and is asking its users to upload a selfie video, or basically a face scan, to verify their identity, according to social media consultant Matt Navara.

Matt Navara tweeted a screenshot of how a screen on Instagram may pop up for a user that will ask the users to verify their identity. If you click on "Next," Instagram will take a short face scan or a selfie video and will ask you to turn your head in "several directions" in order to verify your identity. The company says that video selfies will never be visible on Instagram and will be deleted in 30 days.

After taking a video selfie, Instagram's algorithm will determine if you're a real person or not. The company has been working on this verification feature for a long time now. It first rolled out the verification system in August last year, but it was backtracked due to "technical issues."

For now, Instagram is asking only new users to prove their identity via face scan. Existing accounts aren't seeing the prompt to verify their identity for now. But the company may start to ask existing users in the future, which the social media network deems phishy.

Even though Meta (Facebook and Instagram's parent company) says that it has shut down its facial recognition program, do you think people will rely on Instagram for a face scan to prove their identity — especially when it might keep your video selfie for 30 days? Would you prove your identity via a face scan on Instagram (if it asks you to do it), or would you like some other option? Let us know in the comments section below!

Via: XDA-Developers