Instagram Live’s popularity has surged lately, as more artists and influencers are now turning to it for interacting with their fans and followers. But live streams only stick around for 24 hours in Stories before they disappear, which means if you missed it, they’re gone.

Thankfully, Instagram now lets users share their livestream videos to IGTV, the companion app that is dedicated to long-form videos. Once a Live video ends, users will now see a new “Share to IGTV” option that will allow them to move those videos to IGTV. Here’s a tweet from Instagram chief Adam Mosseri announcing the same:

Ever miss a good Instagram Live and wish it was available later? Now anyone can save their Live videos to IGTV so they stick around longer than 24 hours in stories. pic.twitter.com/HMwzsKMMxz — Adam Mosseri 😷 (@mosseri) May 14, 2020

On IGTV, those videos will be available for longer than 24 hours, which means viewers will have a chance to catch their favorite artist’s live video if they missed the live stream. A more robust alternative is to simply download the video and post it on platforms such as YouTube where it can be discovered more easily.