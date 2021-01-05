Instagram has been pushing out updates to its app continuously. While it has been updating the design and overall look of the mobile app, the desktop version isn’t being ignored. The latter received support for DMs last year. Now, Instagram is testing a new interface to view its Stories on desktop. As per a report, the navigation will remain the same, but you will start seeing a new look for Stories that as of now, appear in a single tile.

The latest development comes from a report via Engadget. The publication reports that a spokesperson confirmed the test. The new Stories interface started appearing to a “small group” of Instagram users last month. However, the spokesperson didn’t comment on when it might be more widely available. Plus, it is not clear exactly how many users are seeing the new look.

As of now, browsing Stories from your desktop isn’t ideal. The Stories appear in a single tile that takes up the entire page. However, it might change in the coming months. The company has started testing a new interface for Stories on a desktop. With the new look, Stories appear in a carousel rather than a single tile. The navigation remains the same – you can let the Stories play automatically or manually click through them. There is no option to swipe to the next person’s story. That said, it is now easier to keep track of where you are in your Stories queue. You can now view the last few people’s stories and the next few in a queue, while a single story appears in front of you,

Further, there is no confirmation if the change will be permanent. However, if this change rolls out to a wider audience, it will make Instagram on desktop a cleaner user experience. It would be particularly beneficial for those who use Instagram on a desktop on a regular basis.