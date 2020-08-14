We may earn a commission for purchases made using our links.

Instagram pushed the Reels live almost instantly after the TikTok ban in India. It made its way to the US and many other markets recently. Now, in a bid to force users to watch it, the company is introducing a new Reels button in the bottom navigation bar, which replaces the Explore button.

Instagram Reels
Via: Shivam Vahia (@ShivamVahia on Twitter)

As you can see from the screenshot above, the new layout is already live for some Indian users. The Reels button will directly take users to a random Reels video, after which you can swipe to see another video. Further, the Explore button has been moved to the top, situated next to the icon for Direct Messages.

Moreover, Instagram has not made any official announcement yet about the same. The feature is not directly available in the latest update of Instagram. Fortunately, I haven’t received it yet, and I’d prefer it to stay that way.

