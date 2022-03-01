Instagram kills IGTV as it tries to focus on videos uploaded to Instagram

Instagram announced IGTV (stands for “Instagram TV”) on 20 June, 2018, and it was made to compete with the likes of YouTube. The platform said that it wants to provide an alternative to content creators to monetize their platform and engage and reach more users. The monetization platform never made it, and it was primarily used to better engage with followers and provide long videos to users. Now, it appears that Instagram changed its mind about the entire IGTV video platform, and it’ll be discontinued, so the teams over at Instagram can focus on videos in the main app.

In a new post, Instagram announced the changes that it would combine the Feed Video and IGTV into one single format – Instagram Video. The changes will roll out in the coming months, and it’ll make it easier for users to find more Reels and other video content on the platform.

“To start, there will be a few changes to the way people view videos on Instagram based on feedback that we've heard from creators. Regardless of how they are created, videos watched on Instagram will have features such as a full-screen viewer and the option to tap to mute. We are also working to create one, consistent way to share your videos, bringing together creation tools and offering new ways to discover content.”

In a separate paragraph, Instagram confirmed that IGTV would no longer be supported; instead, the company will focus on making the main Instagram app better, and support all of the different video formats, such as standard videos, Reels, and more.

“As part of our efforts to make video as simple as possible to discover and create, we will no longer be supporting our standalone app for IGTV. Instead, we will focus on having all video on the main Instagram app. We believe that this makes it easier for people to have all of these features and abilities in the main app, and are excited to continue to simplify and improve video in the main Instagram app over the coming months.”

The company also said that it's exploring more ways to give people different options to earn while creating content and entertaining the community. There’s no word on how Instagram might further monetize the already popular platform, but we may see a similar tool that is already used on Facebook’s Pages and videos, which is rather similar to YouTube’s Ad revenue system.

Did you use & like IGTV? Do you prefer consuming content via the main Instagram application? Let us know in the comments!