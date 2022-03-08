After IGTV, Instagram discontinues Boomerang and Hyperlapse applications

Instagram recently announced that it would shut down IGTV (Instagram TV) in favor of putting more resources into improving the video side of things in the main Instagram application. In a new move today, Instagram quietly removed and discontinued Boomerang and the Hyperlapse applications as they are now removed from both, the Apple App Store, and Google Play Store.

TechCrunch (via 9to5Mac) notes that Instagram removed Boomerang and Hyperlapse applications from the App Store and Google Play Store. The Boomerang app allowed users to create one-second loop videos, offering unique and entertaining videos, while Hyperlapse allowed users to capture time-lapse videos. Both of these applications and their features were soon built into the main Instagram application.

It’s not surprising to see these two apps' shut down, since the company built them into the main app for many years. Boomerang had more than 300 million installs, while Hyperlapse only managed to get 23 million. Instagram has been restructuring its staff and reworking many of the application's functionalities after it came under scrutiny last year.

Instagram currently only has the Layout application on the Play Store and App Store, which allows users to combine multiple photos into one image. It’s unclear how long this application will stay up, and whether Instagram will build it into the main application in the near future.

Did you ever use Boomerang or Hyperlapse? Do you prefer using them in the main Instagram application? Let us know in the comments below!