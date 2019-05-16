Instagram Direct is going away next month

If you are an Instagram Direct user you should know that the Facebook-owned company is ceasing support for the dedicated application. What does this mean? Instagram Direct will killed. You will no longer be able to slide in those DMs anymore.

Originally announced on December 7, 2017, with a couple of regions where it was available as a test application. It looks like it will no longer make it worldwide, as the company is pulling the plug on it. Which begs the question: what will happen to the messages you have sent using the Instagram Direct app? They will be, according to the company, rolled into the main application.

Facebook applied the same model it used on Messenger, pulling it out of the main Facebook app, and making it available as a standalone option. Now it seems that the company changed its mind, so enjoy those last few days you are able to use Instagram Direct!