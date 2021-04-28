Instagram’s next big step is to help its creators make more money. The company is working on a range of tools including Creator Shops, affiliate commerce, and a “branded content marketplace.” The Creator shops will be part of the eCommerce push. Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg announced the move while speaking with Adam Mosseri, head of Instagram during a live stream on the app.

Starting with Creator Shops, it would be an extension of Instagram’s current shopping features. These are meant to allow businesses to sell products. “We see a lot of creators setting up shops too, and one part of being a content creator business model is you create great content, and then you can sell stuff, and so having creator shops is awesome,” Zuckerberg said.

Moreover, the company is working on a “branded content marketplace.” It is said to help match influencers with sponsors. As per Zuckerberg, this kind of tool could enable up-and-coming talent by letting them monetize. Hence, helping them in creating a kind of “creator middle class.” However, the company official didn’t reveal how these deals might be structured. He said that the plan is to offer “very favorable terms” to creators. “We’re not building this from the perspective of us trying to make a lot of money.”

Further, the company is working on paying more to influencers for promoting products. As Zuckerberg said, creators “should be able to get a cut of the sales of things that they’re recommending and we should build up an affiliate recommendation marketplace to enable that to all happen.” Hence, Instagram will embed affiliate marketing into its product.

As of now, these new tools are a work in progress. While many users already run online shops and form brand partnerships, these kinds of deals mostly happen off-platform. Therefore, Instagram is working on embedding these tools in the app to give the company more control over its creator ecosystem.