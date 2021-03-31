Irrespective of whether you’re a TikTok stan or an Instagram fan from its early days, there is something that users of both platforms can agree upon – Instagram has been ripping off TikTok and its popular features for a while now. Instagram recently mimicked TikTok’s short-form video format and created Reels. And now, Instagram is copying the Duet feature from TikTok and is adding it to Reels under a different name. Instagram is calling this ‘new’ feature Remix.

Say hello to Remix

If you’re unfamiliar, Duet allows users to react to another video by posting their own video side-by-side. Instagram is replicating the same formula with Remix for Reels. “Now you can use the Remix feature in Reels to create your own reel next to one that already exists,” says the Facebook-owned company.

More on how to use it 👇 pic.twitter.com/IQaRtH4pUN — Instagram (@instagram) March 31, 2021

In order to create a Remix, open on a Reels video, tap on the menu (three-dot icon in the top-right corner) and then select Remix This Reel option from the window that pops up. Now, you’ll see a vertical side-by-side layout of the original Reel and your own view on the right to record your reaction. You can add background audio, use creative effects and alter the playback speed among other things while creating a Remix.

Rules for Remixing a Reel are Really Weird

Users can Remix their own Reels, but they can't remix a remixed Reel.

However, a creator has to allow remixing their Reels for others to create a Remix of it. Users can Remix their own Reels, but they can’t do the same with a video that is already a Remix. In case someone creates a Remix of your Reel, Instagram will notify you about the same. Moreover, Remixes of your Reels will get deleted if you set your account to Private type for more than 24 hours.

A weird caveat is that if someone has created a Remix of your Reel, they can download the video. However, you can’t download that Remix video. Also, if you disable remixing of your Reels, all remixes created before you changed the settings will continue to exist on Instagram, unless you delete your original Reel. You can check out the detailed instruction on how you can enable or disable remixing of your Reels on the official support page.