Instagram adds automatic captions to videos

Instagram is rolling out a new automatic captions feature for videos. Up until now, creators had to manually add captions to their videos so that people who are deaf, belong to hard-of-hearing communities, or don't understand the accent can apprehend what's going on in the video. With the new feature, captions will automatically appear on the videos. It'll be enabled by default for creators, Instagram says.

The technology uses AI to add captions to the videos. Instagram says it's not perfect at the moment, but it will improve as more and more people use the feature. For now, 17 languages, including English, Spanish, Portuguese, French, Arabic, Vietnamese, Italian, German, Turkish, Russian, Thai, Tagalog, Urdu, Malay, Hindi, Indonesian and Japanese are supported. The company says that support for more languages is coming soon.

When posting a video, users will be given the option to enable or disable automatic captions for their videos under 'Advanced Settings'. Instagram says that most of the people have sound turned off when watching a video so it'll help those who prefer not to turn on the sound as well. With the new feature, Instagram takes on TikTok which already has had this feature for quite some time now.

What are your thoughts on the new Instagram feature? Let us know what you think in the comments.

Via: TechCrunch