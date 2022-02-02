90-second Instagram Reels may soon be introduced

Instagram Reels and TikTok are probably the most used vertical video platforms. Both the companies keep adding new features to their vertical video platforms, making it better for the users. Last year, Instagram increased the Reels time limit to 60 seconds after TikTok allowed 3-minute long videos on its app. And now, it seems that Instagram is going to increase the time limit again.

According to social media tipster Alessandro Paluzzi, Instagram is testing 90-second long Reels. Currently, users can create only 60-second long Reels video, but in the future, users may be allowed to create one and a half minute long Reels.

The screenshot shared by the tipster reveals that Instagram will add a button to the 'Create Reels' section which will allow them to set the time limit. Instagram Reels originally launched with a time limit of 15 seconds. It was later increased to 30 seconds before it was doubled to 60 seconds once again in July last year. The company is now testing 90-second long Reels, but there's no official word yet.

Do you create Reels on Instagram? Will the longer time limit help you? What are your thoughts on it? Drop a comment and let us know!

Source: Twitter | Via: XDA Developers