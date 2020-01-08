Even though most of the announcements at CES 2020 are out the gate, we’re still getting some additional things to be excited about. Leica has been present on the camera and optics market since 1914, and is today present on flagship HUAWEI smartphones as part of the two companies’ partnership.

Now Insta360, makers of action cams from China, have announced their partnership with Leica. As a first result of this partnership, the company announced the Insta360 ONE R 1-Inch Edition, which is co-engineered with Leica.

With optics from Leica, a 5.3K 1-inch sensor, and FlowState stabilization, the camera offers image quality and dynamic range never before seen in an action cam, according to the manufacturer. Resulting images are 19MP large.

You can swap out the 5.3K wide-angle lens for a dual-lens setup that captures action in all directions. Which brings us to the Insta360 One R.

The other camera announced is the Insta360 One R, with an interchangeable-lens design enabling 360-degree capture, standard 4K wide-angle capture, and use of the 5.3K 1-inch sensor.

It’s basically the same camera (body) with lens mods. You can turn your standard action cam into a 360-degree camera.

Dual-Lens 360 Mod: This Mod supports 5.7K capture on two lenses that cover every direction at once. It enables a real-time 360-degree preview on ONE R’s touchscreen, while innovations like Color Plus, HDR video and Night Shot achieve the best color accuracy and low-light performance in any consumer 360 camera. 4K Wide Angle Mod: Ready for [email protected], this Mod captures crisp, vibrant, stabilized action and supports up to 8x slow mo. Its reversible design lets you flip the touchscreen from back to front in a snap — perfect for getting real-time feedback when filming yourself. Insta360 press release

Being an action cam, the One R is IPX8 waterproof rated for depths of up to 5 meters.

The Insta360 ONE R Twin Edition, with the Dual-Lens 360 Mod and 4K Wide Angle Mod goes for $479.99 USD.

The Insta360 ONE R 1-Inch Edition comes standard with the premium 1-Inch Wide Angle Mod co-engineered with Leica, and retails for $549.99 USD;

The Insta360 ONE R 4K Edition offers creators all they need to enjoy the versatile 4K Wide Angle Mod for $299.99 USD.

Of course, creators can purchase the combination that works best for them, instead of going with the above preconfigured packages.