Insta360 has announced its Go 2 in the US. It is the latest non-360-degree camera to hit the US market. It comes with in-box accessories to make it a versatile GoPro competitor. It comes equipped with magnets, which can be used to stick the tiny camera on a metal surface. The Insta360 Go 2 weighs less than 30 grams without the case – making it one of the most lightweight action cameras on the market. It is priced at $299, and it is now available for purchase in the US.

The Insta360 Go 2 features a lightweight design in a pill-shaped body. It is much smaller than the GoPro counterparts. The company has put a bigger sensor on the Go 2, which is capable of recording up to 2k footage (1440p resolution) at 50fps. Moreover, it can record HDR footage at the same resolution at 24fps. The device offers basic stabilization alongside offering Insta360’s FlowState stabilization in the Pro Video mode.

According to the company, your Insta360 Go 2 would last 30 minutes with basic stabilization, or 20 mins with the Pro video mode. To counter the battery issue, Insta360 provides a case, which looks like the one you’d get with your TWS earphones. This case is capable of charging your device up to three times. The charger has a USB Type-C port for charging and is claimed to charge fully in about an hour.

In-box accessories with the Insta360 Go 2 include a magnetic pendant, a pivot stand, an easy clip, and a lens guard made out of hardened glass. Moreover, you can replace the lens guard in case you manage to damage it. The device weighs 26.5g while the charging case weighs 63.5g. The company has also announced a Minions Edition of the Insta360 Go 2, which is supposed to hit the market soon.

