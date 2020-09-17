It seems that the new Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G will get its own Unpacked event in less than a week, as Samsung has announced its next event for September 23. However, it seems that we won’t have to wait until next week to see what’s coming in this new device.

Rumors concerning the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE are becoming more and more common these days. We have seen a couple of certifications, possible price tags, leaks, and now, we get a new infographic that reveals everything we could want to know about the upcoming Galaxy S20 FE 5G, thanks to Evan Blass.

A new infographic of the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G gives out every detail about the device. It gives us a rundown of the phone’s key specs, a better look at its color options, and more. It also confirms most of the rumors we have been getting these past weeks, so let’s get to it.

We can expect to find a 6.5-inch Sumer AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rates, an Exynos 990 on the 4G variant, or a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 in the 5G model. The Galaxy S20 FE will also include a triple camera setup with two 12MP cameras and an 8MP telephoto sensor. The device will also be waterproof, as it comes with an IP68 rating.

Now, it seems that the processor won’t be the only difference between the 4G and the 5G variant. It is believed that the 5G model will include a 4,500mAh battery, while the LTE only version would pack a 4,000mAh battery that should be more than enough to power the phone and get you through the day.

Now, let’s not forget that this device could arrive with a very appealing price tag. It could start for $699 in Europe, since that was the price tag posted by Slovakian mobile operator Orange, while Canada could get it for just under $1,150, which would translate to $876 US. Still, we are not expecting this phone to cost more than $900.

Source GSM Arena