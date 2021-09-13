Infinix today announced the new ZERO X series that features a new camera setup that allows users to create more. The ZERO X series includes three models – the ZERO X Pro, ZERO X, and ZERO X NEO. All of the new devices come with a Dual-Chip flagship processor, 60X periscope moonshot camera, and Infinix’s Galileo Algorithm Engine.

The ZERO X Series features a Dual-Chip flagship gaming processor, which combined the MediaTek Helio G95 chipset with the MediaTek Intelligent Display chipset. All three devices will have 8GB of RAM, and the storage for the Pro will be either 128/256GB, while the ZERO X and ZERO X NEO will have a single base storage of 128GB. The display on the X Pro and X devices is a 6.67-inch AMOLED 120Hz Super Fluid display, and the X NEO has a 6.78-inch FHD+ 90Hz Super Fluid Display panel.

The new ZERO X Pro features a 108MP main sensor with OIS, an 8MP periscope moonshot lens capable of 5x optical zoom, and a 60x hybrid zoom, as well as an 8MP ultrawide and macro lens. The standard ZERO X features a 64MP super-night main camera, while the rest of the sensors are identical to the ZERO X Pro’s. The ZERO X NEO also uses a 48MP main sensor, has the same 8MP periscope camera and a 2MP sensor.

The ZERO X Series comes with Super Moon Mode, which combines a 60x periscope moonshot camera and the Galileo Algorithm Engine developed by Infinix. The Galileo Algorithm Engine combines lunar expose and focus locking system to quickly adjust the focus motor to the clearest predicted position, while revolution elimination algorithm calculate and eliminate the influence of natural tidal forces, enabling a clear shot of the Moon. The camera uses AI deep learning to further enhance the algorithm and improve the detail and other effects.

On the front, all three devices are equipped with the same 16MP sensor with Dual Flash Light and AI shooting technology. The company promises the ZERO X series to offer high-quality videos with 960 FPS super slow-motion and 4K time-lapse.

The X Pro and X flagships come with a 4,500 mAh battery with 45W fast wired charging technology, which can charge the device to 40% in just 15 minutes. The X NEO has a slightly larger 5,000 mAh battery capacity; however, it tops out at 18W fast wired charging.

The ZERO X Pro will be available in three colors, Nebula Black, Starry Silver, and Tuscany Brown; the ZERO X will receive two colors, Nebula Black and Starry Silver. The ZERO X NEO will be available in three colors, Nebula Black, Starry Silver, and Bahamas Blue. The company didn’t mention when these three devices will be available or how much they’ll cost.