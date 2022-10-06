Infinix Zero Ultra and Zero 20 come with impressive features such as 180W charging, 60MP selfie camera, and more. Here's everything you need to know.

Infinix has introduced two new additions to its Zero series of smartphones — the Infinix Zero Ultra and Zero 20. The Zero Ultra is Infinix's latest flagship smartphone that features a big and bright AMOLED display, 180W fast charging, 200MP primary camera sensor, MediaTek Dimensity 920 chipset, and more. On the other hand, the Infinix Zero 20 features the world's first 60MP OIS front camera making it the perfect smartphone for vlogging and selfie capturing. Here are all the details you need to know about the new Infinix Zero devices.

Infinix Zero Ultra

Starting with the Zero Ultra, Infinix's latest top-of-the-line smartphone comes with a big 6.8-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution and curved edges. It supports up to 120Hz refresh rate, 360Hz touch sampling rate, and 900 nits peak brightness. Infinix says the Zero Ultra's 71-degree curved waterfall display offers an ultra-secure grip and immersive visual experience. Design-wise, the smartphone comes with a leather back cover and an MDA process integrated metal frame.

Powering the Zero Ultra is MediaTek's Dimensity 920 chipset that is coupled with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. The smartphone features VC Liquid-cooled Cooling System and several software features to ensure its engine keeps running cool. The smartphone features a 4,500 mAh battery, and while the battery size may seem disappointing at first, Infinix has added support for 180W fast charging that can take the smartphone from 0-100% in only 12 minutes.

On the back, the smartphone features a 200MP primary camera sensor that brings features such as dual view video, autofocus, and HD video stabilization. In addition to 200MP primary lens, the rear camera module also hosts a 13MP ultra-wide shooter and a 2MP depth sensor. The punch-hole cutout in the front houses the smartphone's 32MP selfie camera.

Infinix Zero 20

The highlight of the show here is the Zero 20's 60MP front-facing camera sensor that features optical image stabilization and autofocus. It is the first Android smartphone to feature these technologies together on the selfie camera. Thanks to the OIS and EIS functions, that help the smartphone detect movement and adjust the camera system accordingly and features such as anti-shake video stability, the Infinix Zero captures crisp and clean photos.

Additionally, the rear camera module offers a lot of features. It carries a 108MP Samsung ISOCELL HM2 main that comes with features such as multi-style creation mode, 10x zoom, and a Film Mode, featuring a variety of templates that make video production and recording a breeze, enabling users to concentrate on capturing the content at hand. Along with the 108MP primary sensor, the smartphone also features a 13MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP depth shooter.

Other features of the Infinix Zero 20 include a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with support for up to 90Hz refresh rate, a MediaTek Helio G99 chipset with many optimizations for high performance, and a 4,500 mAh battery with support for 45W fast charging (it misses out on the 180W charging feature). It runs on Android 12 out of the box and will be available in only one configuration: 8GB+256GB. And oh, talking about price and availability...

Price, Colors, and Availability

Top-of-the-line Infinix Zero Ultra has been priced at $520, while the Zero 20 will cost you $270. The Zero Ultra will be available in two colors: Coslight Silver with a 3D textured glass finish and a Genesis Noir finish featuring leather and glass integration. The ZERO 20 is available in three premium colors, including Glittering Gold, Green Fantasy, and Space Grey. As a final note, Infinix says that prices and availability for both Zero series products will vary by region.

What are your thoughts on the new Infinix smartphones? Let us know in the comments section below!