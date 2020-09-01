We may earn a commission for purchases made using our links.

Infinix is known primarily for making affordable smartphones, but the company is finally entering the premium mid-range segment with its latest smartphone – the Infinix Zero 8. The phone has a very distinct V-shape styling at the back with a two-tone gradient design over a glossy finish on the rear panel, and a rhombic camera module.

The device features a 6.85-inch FHD+ display with 90Hz refresh rate and modern punch-hole design. It is powered by MediaTek’s gaming-centric Helio G90T SoC paired with a healthy 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage that can be expanded by another 256GB storage. Moreover, the phone’s 4,500mAh battery supports 33W fast charging as well, promising to charge the battery from zero to 70% in just 30 minutes.

In the camera department, you get a 64MP (F/1.9, Sony IMX686) main snapper at the back, supported by EIS for stabilization and the ability to capture 4K videos as well as slo-mo 720p videos at 960fps. There’s an 8MP ultra-wide camera at the back, sitting alongside a pair of 2MP cameras for macro and low-light photography. There are two snappers on the front – a 48MP primary camera and an 8MP ultra-wide angle snapper.

Infinix Zero 8 specifications

Display6.85-inch FHD+
90Hz refresh rate
1080 x 2460 pixels
392PPI pixel density
480 nits peak brightness
ProcessorMediaTek Helio G90T
RAM8GB
Storage128GB
Expandable up to 256GB
Rear Cameras64MP main camera
8MP ultra-wide
2MP macro
2MP low-light camera
Front Camera48MP main camera
8MP ultra-wide
Battery4,500mAh
33W fast charging
Dimensions168.74×76.08×9.07 mm

Infinix Zero 8 price & availability

Infinix has priced the Zero 8 at 116,900 Nigerian Naira (~ £230 or $305), but details about its international availability are not known yet. However, considering the fact that Infinix has a presence in India, we expect the Zero 8 to arrive here in the near future.

