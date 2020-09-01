Infinix is known primarily for making affordable smartphones, but the company is finally entering the premium mid-range segment with its latest smartphone – the Infinix Zero 8. The phone has a very distinct V-shape styling at the back with a two-tone gradient design over a glossy finish on the rear panel, and a rhombic camera module.
The device features a 6.85-inch FHD+ display with 90Hz refresh rate and modern punch-hole design. It is powered by MediaTek’s gaming-centric Helio G90T SoC paired with a healthy 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage that can be expanded by another 256GB storage. Moreover, the phone’s 4,500mAh battery supports 33W fast charging as well, promising to charge the battery from zero to 70% in just 30 minutes.
In the camera department, you get a 64MP (F/1.9, Sony IMX686) main snapper at the back, supported by EIS for stabilization and the ability to capture 4K videos as well as slo-mo 720p videos at 960fps. There’s an 8MP ultra-wide camera at the back, sitting alongside a pair of 2MP cameras for macro and low-light photography. There are two snappers on the front – a 48MP primary camera and an 8MP ultra-wide angle snapper.
Infinix Zero 8 specifications
|Display
|6.85-inch FHD+
90Hz refresh rate
1080 x 2460 pixels
392PPI pixel density
480 nits peak brightness
|Processor
|MediaTek Helio G90T
|RAM
|8GB
|Storage
|128GB
Expandable up to 256GB
|Rear Cameras
|64MP main camera
8MP ultra-wide
2MP macro
2MP low-light camera
|Front Camera
|48MP main camera
8MP ultra-wide
|Battery
|4,500mAh
33W fast charging
|Dimensions
|168.74×76.08×9.07 mm
Infinix Zero 8 price & availability
Infinix has priced the Zero 8 at 116,900 Nigerian Naira (~ £230 or $305), but details about its international availability are not known yet. However, considering the fact that Infinix has a presence in India, we expect the Zero 8 to arrive here in the near future.