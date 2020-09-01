Infinix is known primarily for making affordable smartphones, but the company is finally entering the premium mid-range segment with its latest smartphone – the Infinix Zero 8. The phone has a very distinct V-shape styling at the back with a two-tone gradient design over a glossy finish on the rear panel, and a rhombic camera module.

The device features a 6.85-inch FHD+ display with 90Hz refresh rate and modern punch-hole design. It is powered by MediaTek’s gaming-centric Helio G90T SoC paired with a healthy 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage that can be expanded by another 256GB storage. Moreover, the phone’s 4,500mAh battery supports 33W fast charging as well, promising to charge the battery from zero to 70% in just 30 minutes.

In the camera department, you get a 64MP (F/1.9, Sony IMX686) main snapper at the back, supported by EIS for stabilization and the ability to capture 4K videos as well as slo-mo 720p videos at 960fps. There’s an 8MP ultra-wide camera at the back, sitting alongside a pair of 2MP cameras for macro and low-light photography. There are two snappers on the front – a 48MP primary camera and an 8MP ultra-wide angle snapper.

Infinix Zero 8 specifications

Display 6.85-inch FHD+

90Hz refresh rate

1080 x 2460 pixels

392PPI pixel density

480 nits peak brightness Processor MediaTek Helio G90T RAM 8GB Storage 128GB

Expandable up to 256GB Rear Cameras 64MP main camera

8MP ultra-wide

2MP macro

2MP low-light camera Front Camera 48MP main camera

8MP ultra-wide Battery 4,500mAh

33W fast charging Dimensions 168.74×76.08×9.07 mm

Infinix Zero 8 price & availability

Infinix has priced the Zero 8 at 116,900 Nigerian Naira (~ £230 or $305), but details about its international availability are not known yet. However, considering the fact that Infinix has a presence in India, we expect the Zero 8 to arrive here in the near future.