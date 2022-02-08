Infinix ZERO 5G announced with Dimensity 900 chip and 30X Ultra Zoom

Infinix has finally entered the 5G smartphone market with its ZERO 5G smartphone introduced today. It features a unique design, MediaTek Dimensity 900 chipset, a 30x zoom camera, and much more. Here's everything you need to know about the Infinix ZERO 5g.

On the front, the ZERO 5G features a big 6.78-inch FHD+ display. This display is capable of pushing the refresh rate up to a 120Hz. Along with it, the display also features a 240Hz refresh rate. Infinix says the big 6.78-inch display will give users a smooth experience and a quicker response to touch input when browsing webpages, consuming online media, and playing action-packed games.

The back of the smartphone is altogether interesting. Infinix ZERO 5G's back is not made out of actual glass, but of a composite material that mimics glass. The material doesn't break around the camera module. Instead, the covering of the camera module is the same as the phone. The smartphone will be available in three colors: Cosmic Black, Skylight Orange, and Horizon Blue.

Powering the ZERO 5G is MediaTek's Dimensity 900 chipset. It is a 6nm node process-based chipset that comes with Dual SIM 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5, and Mali-G68 MC4 GPU. The chipset also features its own artificial intelligence processing unit (APU). It comes with the following CPU configurations:

2x ARM Cortex A78 cores clocked at 2.4GHz

6x ARM Cortex A55 cores clocked at 2GHz

The triple-camera setup of the smartphone includes a 48MP primary camera that is capable of 30x zoom, a 13MP portrait camera, and a 2MP virtual camera. This camera module supports 960 fps slow motion video recording and 4K 30fps video recording.

The smartphone is backed by a big and heft 5,000 mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging. It runs on Infinix's own XOS 10 Android-based software that offers an upgraded interface, AI voice assistant, smart assistant, phone cloner 2.0, and enhanced privacy and security.

Infinix ZERO 5G Specifications

Category Infinix ZERO 5G Display 6.78-inch, FHD+, 120Hz Processor MediaTek Dimensity 900 Graphics Mali-G68 MC4 Memory 8GB RAM (LPDDR5) Storage 128GB (UFS 3.1) Rear Camera 1 48MP, 30x zoom Rear Camera 2 13MP Rear Camera 3 2MP Front Camera 1 16MP Connectivity 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5 Operating System XOS 10 Battery 5,000 mAh, 33W fast charging Colors Cosmic Black, Skylight Orange, Horizon Blue Release Date NA Price NA

Price and Availability

Unfortunately, Infinix hasn't provided any details about the ZERO 5G's availability or pricing just yet. Infinix just says that the ZERO 5G will be "tailored to specific market need and prices will vary from region to region." We'll update this article as and when we hear more about it.