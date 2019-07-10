Infinix Note 6 comes with a pen, triple-cameras, and $200 price tag

Those of you not familiar with Infinix, it’s a Hong-Kong-based smartphone manufacturer founded in 2013, selling phones in Asia and in about 30 countries in the Middle East and Africa, including Morocco, Bangladesh, Kenya, Nigeria, Egypt, Pakistan and Algeria.

The company just announced the Infinix Note 6, powered by a Helio P35 chip, helped by 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of expandable storage. It features a six-inch AMOLED display with an FHD+ resolution, and runs XOS 5.0 based on Android Pie.

The front-facer is a 16MP unit, while the back features a triple-camera setup consisting of a 16MP main shooter, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. The back is also where the fingerprint sensor is located.

Being a Note-class device, it features its own stylus, called the X Pen. It comes with a 4,000mAh battery, and will be available in some regions of Africa for roughly $200, in Midnight Black, Mocha Brown and Aqua Blue colors.