Infinix today unveiled the new Note 11 Series, consisting of the new Infinix Note 11 and Note 11 Pro devices. The new smartphones bring faster, stronger, and more power efficiency, as well as more advanced technologies.

The new Infinix Note 11 Pro is powered by MediaTek’s new Helio G96 gaming processor, and it features a 6.95-inch FHD+ Ultra Fluid display and 120Hz refresh rate. It comes with a 64MP AI Triple Camera setup with 30 Ultra Zoom and Infinix’s new Monster Game Kit that combines gaming features and intelligent technologies for better performance. The MediaTek Helio G69 chipset is an octa-core processor that features two powerful ARM Cortex-A76 CPUs clocked up to 2.05Ghz, and an ARM Mali-G57 GPU.

The Note 11 Pro comes with a 16MP front-facing selfie camera and quick autofocus capabilities. The Note 11 Pro has a 64MP ultra-night camera, a 13MP telephoto lens with 30x digital zoom, and a 2MP sensor for bokeh shots.

The standard Infinix Note 11 comes with a 50MP primary sensor and a 2MP telephoto sensor. The company promises to take fantastic photos in all lighting conditions, “giving users a one-stop-shop for functionality, power, and creativity.”

The company promises that the new Note 11 series offers a new unique Dar-link 2.0 software that uses Artificial Intelligence (AI) to boost the gaming performance and improve the image stability and sensitivity to learn usage patterns and optimize the battery temperature and memory consumption.

Other key features of the new Infinix Note 11 Series include the following:

A 5000mAh battery and 33W quick charge: support all-day usage. Note 11 Pro version is integrated with TÜV Rheinland safe fast-charge technology with up to 800 charge cycle count, without any notable degradation to the battery.

Side-Mounted Fingerprint and Face Unlock: Unlocking the NOTE 11 Series or making quick payments is made easier due to the side-mounted fingerprint sensor and face unlock technology, which allows users to access their phone even while wearing a mask.

Extended memory: Note 11 Pro can be upgraded to 11GB from 8GB enabling users to go the extra mile with their productivity and creative potential.

Universal Flash Storage (UFS) 2.2 with Write Booster: Infinix’s Write Booster feature improves the writing and reading speed to accelerate application and cache loading and reduce delay or lag when switching and opening different apps.

Stunning colors: The NOTE 11 Pro’s stunning body will be available in three colors: Mithril Grey, Haze Green, and Mist blue. The NOTE 11 will be available in three colors: Graphite Black, Celestial Snow, and Glacier Green.

Infinix hasn’t revealed what markets would be receiving the new Note 11 and Note 11 Pro devices, and it hasn’t confirmed what the price is going to be apart from saying that “Prices will vary from region to region” basis.