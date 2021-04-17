Infinix is a popular smartphone brand in parts of Europe, Africa, and Asia, and the company has a rising presence in India. The Infinix Note 8 was released late last year, and it seems a Note 10 Pro is on the way.

Previous reports and leaks already indicated that the Note 10 Pro would have a 6.9-inch 90Hz display, MediaTek Helio G95 chipset, 8GB RAM, and 5,000mAh battery. XDA has now obtained renders of the phone, showing off the massive screen and front-facing hole-punch camera in detail.

XDA Developers also shared a schematic image, which indicates the phone will have a rear bump with five cameras (though one or two of those could simply be monochrome cameras or FoV sensors that aid the other lenses). There’s also a USB Type-C port, headphone jack, and what appears to be a side-facing fingerprint sensor.

It remains to be seen what the Infinix Note 10 Pro will cost when it finally arrives, as well as what markets it will be sold in (India, at least, is a safe bet). The last phone in the series, the Note 8, was priced at around $200 when it was first released in 2020.

Meanwhile, Infinix is preparing to launch another phone in India this month, the Hot 10 Play. That model has a MediaTek Helio G35 chipset, 4GB RAM, and dual rear cameras.




A former bilingual teacher that left the classrooms to join the team of Pocketnow as a news editor and content creator for the Spanish audience. An artist by nature who enjoys video games, guitars, action figures, cooking, painting, drawing and good music.

