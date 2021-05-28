Infinix INBook X1

Infinix has announced the launch of its first flagship laptop series called the INBook X1. The company says it has combined a “stylish, thin, and lightweight design
with ultimate performance.” The new launch represents Infinix’s foray into a new product category, as it joins forces with Intel and Microsoft.

InBook X1 will come in three versions:

• INBook X1 with Intel® CoreTM i3-1005G1.
• INBook X1 with Intel® CoreTM i5-1035G1.
• INBook Pro with Intel® CoreTM i7-1065G7, Intel Iris Plus up to 64EU

The laptops come in a sandblasted anodized body. They are less than 1.48 KG in weight and a 180-degree hinge lets the laptop tilt horizontally, allowing users to present ideas or share videos in a flexible manner. You get a 55Wh battery that is said to last approximately 11 hours with web browsing, video playback and more. There is Infinix’s very own Battery Management System (BMS) that helps the laptops extend their battery life. In addition, INBook X1’s 65W PD3.0 AC adapter boosts charging efficiency by generating 70% of power in just one hour.

The battery is claimed to last up to 11 hours

The laptops feature Bluetooth 5.1 and Wi-Fi 6 for wireless connectivity. They are equipped with a 720p webcam that can be completely switched off for privacy. Plus, you get two arrays of digital microphones. The laptop speakers support DTS sound technology as well. The trio features a 14-inch screen with an FHD IPS display.

The INBook X1 series will go on sale in Space Grey and Platinum Red color options in Egypt, Indonesia, and Nigeria in June from $530.

“Leveraging our deep understanding of consumers in the smartphone space, we are thrilled to enter a new era with Intel and Microsoft by launching our first laptop series. This not only marks a significant milestone for the brand but also signifies our commitment to our global customers,” said Benjamin Jiang, Managing Director of Infinix Mobility. “Driven by our passion to empower today’s youth, we are dedicated to creating cutting-edge technology and stylish dynamic PCs to meet the ever-evolving needs of youthful digital lifestyles.”




I’ve been associated with the tech industry since 2014 when I built my first blog. I’ve worked with Digit, one of India’s largest tech publications. As of now, I’m working as a News Editor at Pocketnow, where I get paid to use and write about cutting-edge tech. You can reach out to me at [email protected]

You May Also Like
Samsung triple foldable
Your next Samsung foldable could look like this, and it’s awesome!
Samsung Display showcased a new type of OLED panel that can fold in multiple ways, a slidable phone, as well as a 17-inch foldable laptop.
M1 Mac mini
Apple’s latest M1 Mac mini, gaming desktop PCs and more are on sale
Check out the latest deals on Apple’s M1 Mac mini, iMac, several gaming desktop PCs, and gaming monitors available at Amazon.com
14-inch MacBook Pro renders by Ian Zelbo
Is this the new 14-inch MacBook Pro?
Take a look at the latest rumors suggesting we may get to see the launch of the new 14-inch MacBook Pro as soon as next month