Infinix has announced the launch of its first flagship laptop series called the INBook X1. The company says it has combined a “stylish, thin, and lightweight design

with ultimate performance.” The new launch represents Infinix’s foray into a new product category, as it joins forces with Intel and Microsoft.

InBook X1 will come in three versions:

• INBook X1 with Intel® CoreTM i3-1005G1.

• INBook X1 with Intel® CoreTM i5-1035G1.

• INBook Pro with Intel® CoreTM i7-1065G7, Intel Iris Plus up to 64EU

The laptops come in a sandblasted anodized body. They are less than 1.48 KG in weight and a 180-degree hinge lets the laptop tilt horizontally, allowing users to present ideas or share videos in a flexible manner. You get a 55Wh battery that is said to last approximately 11 hours with web browsing, video playback and more. There is Infinix’s very own Battery Management System (BMS) that helps the laptops extend their battery life. In addition, INBook X1’s 65W PD3.0 AC adapter boosts charging efficiency by generating 70% of power in just one hour.

The laptops feature Bluetooth 5.1 and Wi-Fi 6 for wireless connectivity. They are equipped with a 720p webcam that can be completely switched off for privacy. Plus, you get two arrays of digital microphones. The laptop speakers support DTS sound technology as well. The trio features a 14-inch screen with an FHD IPS display.

The INBook X1 series will go on sale in Space Grey and Platinum Red color options in Egypt, Indonesia, and Nigeria in June from $530.

“Leveraging our deep understanding of consumers in the smartphone space, we are thrilled to enter a new era with Intel and Microsoft by launching our first laptop series. This not only marks a significant milestone for the brand but also signifies our commitment to our global customers,” said Benjamin Jiang, Managing Director of Infinix Mobility. “Driven by our passion to empower today’s youth, we are dedicated to creating cutting-edge technology and stylish dynamic PCs to meet the ever-evolving needs of youthful digital lifestyles.”