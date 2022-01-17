Infinix launches INBOOK X2 flagship laptop series

Infinix today launched the INBOOK X2 laptop series featuring an ultra-thin body and a colorful 14-inch display. The all-new thin and light weighs only just 1.24kg (2.73 lbs) and has an all-metal chassis that makes mobile office easy and convenient. The new Infinix INBOOK X3 is mainly aimed at remote and hybrid work, all while letting users express themselves with colorful and elegant-looking machines.

The Infinix INBOOK X2 comes with a 14-inch IPS (1920 x 1080p) LCD, 100% sRGB display that can produce more accurate colors while watching videos, editing photos, and more. The display can output 300 nits of brightness and comes with a 4.7mm thin frame to reduce the bezel around the display for a more minimal and modern look. The laptop weighs only 1.24kg (2.73 lbs), and it’s 14.8mm thin.

The new Infinix INBOOK X2 is powered by Intel Core 10th Gen processors, and customers can choose from the Intel Core i7, i5, and i3 variants. The company will offer 4/256GB and 8/512GB memory and storage configurations. It also comes with an Ice Storm 1.0 cooling system that lets the processor dissipate heat faster and more effectively. The laptop has a 50Wh battery that Infinix claims can provide up to 11 hours of web browsing on a single charge, and it can also be topped up using the 45W PD 3.0 fast charger. The company says that it can go from 0-60% in just one hour.

INBOOK X2 also comes with Windows 11 pre-installed, and it has AirLink multi-screen collaboration that lets Infinix smartphones and the new laptop communicate with each other. Users can also create a mobile hotspot in just one click, and the laptop can automatically identify nearby smartphones to share files between laptops and smartphones more seamlessly. The laptop also has Advanced DTS surround sound system that can help while having a conference call, or watching videos. The laptop has a USB-C port with support for charging and disport output, a standard USB-C port, two USB 3.0 ports, a HDMI 1.4, an SD card slot, and a 3.5mm headphone and microphone jack.

Infinix INBOOK X2 series will start at $399 for the Intel i3 model, the i5 will cost $549 and the highest-end Intel i7 version will retail for $649. Sales will start in Indonesia, Thailand, Egypt, and “other countries” starting January 22. Infinix also says that prices will vary from region to region, and there may be some differences. The device will have four color options, including Grey, Blue, Green, and Red.